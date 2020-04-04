metro police car generic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Saturday.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were on Garland Court, near Eastern and Harmon avenues on the afternoon of April 4. Avoid the area. 

No additional details were provided. Check back for updates. 

