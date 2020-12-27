LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Sunday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, the investigation is one of two on December 27. The investigation is taking place in the 4400 block of Bennett Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.
Additional details were expected about 10 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.