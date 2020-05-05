LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are on scene of a homicide investigation in the central valley Tuesday night.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 4900 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo Road in the university area, about 9:45 p.m. on May 5, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.
No details of the homicide were initially released. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer was expected to provide an update to media between midnight and 1 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
