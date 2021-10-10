LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas police Sunday night are investigating a homicide on Paradise South of Sahara Avenue, according to Lt. Raymond Spencer.
No additional details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
