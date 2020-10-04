LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon at the South Point hotel-casino.
Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation is in the valet area of the property at 9777 Las Vegas Boulevard South.
We can confirm @LVMPD is currently investigating an incident here. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials and have no further details pending investigation.— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) October 5, 2020
Details of the investigation were expected between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
This was the second homicide in the area on October 4. Police responded to the Grandview at Las Vegas timeshare next door to the casino property on Sunday morning for a deadly stabbing. It isn't immediately known if the two cases were connected.
