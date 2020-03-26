LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are investigating a homicide at a local park Thursday morning.
LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation is taking place at Silverado Ranch Park near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gillespie Street. Additional details weren't immediately available.
Spencer said he'd release additional details around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 has a crew on the way.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.