LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are investigating a homicide at a local park Thursday morning.

LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation is taking place at Silverado Ranch Park near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gillespie Street. Additional details weren't immediately available.

Spencer said he'd release additional details around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

