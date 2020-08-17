UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan police are still investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning at a short-term rental property.
On August 15, 2020, at approximately 12:23 a.m., Metro officers responded to a residence located in the 8800 block of Hickam Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
Police say arrive officers located more than a dozen shell casings outside of a residence where a house party was taking place in a short-term rental property.
LVMPD dispatch received a related call for service, indicating an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off on the sidewalk in front of Centennial Hills Hospital, police say. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com
. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com
.
ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 15): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the northwest valley.
According to police, officers responded to a large gathering on the 8800 Block of Hickam Street.
Neighbors tell FOX5 there was a large party there Friday night that escalated into violence as gunshots rang out.
"Seeing the crime scene and seeing probably 15-20 shell casings on the ground so close to where your family sleeps is...it's heartbreaking," one neighbor said. He said police told him there was gunfire resulting in injuries.
Recently, Airbnb shut down 20 Clark County listings over violations. Metro Police also put out a P.S.A. after responding to several shootings and homicides at rental house parties.
FOX5 has reached out to both Airbnb and Metro Police for more information.
