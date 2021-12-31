LAS VEGAS (FOX5 ) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at the Fashion show mall on the Las Vegas Strip that left a person dead Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to the Fashion Show mall for a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31..
Police said a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the chest after an alleged robbery.
