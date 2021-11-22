LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Monday morning.
About 1:38 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to an apartment complex at 5150 E. Sahara Avenue near Nellis Boulevard.
Additional details would become available later today, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.