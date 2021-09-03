LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Monday morning at an apartment on Twain Avenue near University Center Drive.
On Sept.3 around 3:30 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of East Twain Avenue. Police said they found a male inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The LVMPD investigation indicates that the victim was inside an apartment when an unidentified male suspect arrived and asked the victim to step outside. Upon exiting, the suspect shot the victim and fled, police said.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
