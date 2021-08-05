LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's homicide division said they are investigating the death of a homeless man found near downtown Las Vegas late Wednesday night.
About 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 4, police were called to the area of Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road to a report of a male body found on a sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.
The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was homeless and had been sitting on the sidewalk for most of the day. Detectives have not identified a motive or suspect at this time," police said in a release.
No one has been taken into custody at this point and the investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the victim is pending a Clark County Coroner's investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
