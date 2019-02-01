LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a shootout occurred during an attempted home invasion in the southwest valley on Friday.
Officers responded about 9:46 a.m. to the 9200 block of Starcross Lane, near Fort Apache Road and Twain Avenue, police said in an email.
The homeowner said he was shot by two black men who entered his house, then while they were fleeing, he fired at them.
It was unclear if the homeowner shot with his own weapon. He was transported to University Medical Center.
About 10 minutes later, police said two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at Southern Hills Hospital. Both are in critical condition.
Police said it was immediately unknown if the two incidents were related.
Check back for updates.
