LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a crash that left a skateboarder injured Friday evening.
According to police, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Owens and Nellis around 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
A man was skateboarding on the road when he was hit by a white car, police said. The driver left the scene.
The skateboarder was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash being investigated.
