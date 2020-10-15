LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-in-run crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital in the northeast valley.
According to police, a truck made a left-turn onto North Sandhill Road and struck a motorcyclist heading West on Charleston Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the truck, police said. The rider was taken to a local hospital and expected to be okay.
The driver of the truck left the scene, police said.
A description of the driver or the truck is unknown.
Drivers should avoid the area while police continue their investigation.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
