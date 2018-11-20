LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an early morning crash involving a possibly impaired driver in the west valley.
Officers responded to an injury crash involving three vehicles the intersection of Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way at 4:14 a.m., according to Lt. Gordon.
Police said a 2003 4-door Mercedes was traveling northbound on El Capitan towards Flamingo Road when the driver struck a 2007 Toyota pickup truck traveling east on Flamingo.
The truck rolled over and crashed into a power box, causing a power outage on all traffic signals and street lights in the intersection, police said.
A 2001 Chevrolet coupe was also struck by one of the vehicles, but it sustained minor damage, according to police.
The truck and car involved in the crash were engulfed in flames, according to witness Larry Nottingham.
Nottingham said he heard the crash and rushed over to the scene. That's when he saw a man trapped in the Mercedes.
The driver's door was jammed and mostly on fire, Nottingham said. He pulled the man out from the passenger's side.
According to Nottingham, a woman and her daughter were in the truck involved in the crash. They were treated on scene for unknown injuries.
Police said no one sustained life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Mercedes may have been impaired. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Lane closures are in effect as police continue to investigate.
Check back for updates.
