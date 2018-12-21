LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in the east valley Friday morning.
Officers received a 911 call about a man lying on the roadway in the area of Pinecrest Circle and East Flamingo Road, near South Pecos Road at 6:43 a.m.
Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, before being pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives said the victim appeared to be a homeless man in his 40s who was stabbed sometime overnight.
No arrests had been made in connection to this incident, according to police. No description of the suspect was available.
Police were seeking details from anyone who may have information what happened and urged residents to call the Homicide Division at (702) 828-3521.
