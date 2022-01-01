LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting downtown on New Year's Day.
On Jan. 1 around 12:28 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in an alley near Ogden Avenue and 13th Street. Responding officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
According to LVMPD detectives' preliminary investigation, the victim had been in an argument with a man and woman. During the argument, the man took out a gun and shot the victim.
Both suspects left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, police said.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.