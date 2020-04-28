LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a fatal crash in the south valley on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded about 4:42 p.m. to the area of Dean Martin Drive and Wigwam Avenue, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Stuart.
Stuart said the crash was a rollover involving a single vehicle. An "elderly" driver was thrown from the vehicle in what "might have been a medical episode," he said.
No other details were immediately available.
