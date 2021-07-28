LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the central valley.
According to police, Rainbow Boulevard is shut down southbound at Tara Avenue, between Sahara and Desert Inn.
Police advise motorists to avoid the area as they investigate.
🚨Traffic Alert: Rainbow Blvd is shut down southbound at Tara Ave (That’s between Sahara and Desert Inn) due to a fatal motorcycle collision. Please avoid the area as Fatal Detectives investigate. @LVMPD_Traffic pic.twitter.com/38yCMCBwP2— LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2021
