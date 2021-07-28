Las Vegas Metro police car generic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the central valley.

According to police, Rainbow Boulevard is shut down southbound at Tara Avenue, between Sahara and Desert Inn.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area as they investigate.

