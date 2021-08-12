LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.
Police said the incident occurred near near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive.
#BREAKING we are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive in @LVMPDBAC There are road closures in the area as we investigate. Please avoid the area for now. pic.twitter.com/9rK33pclMB— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 12, 2021
LVMPD advises that there are road closures in place while they investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.