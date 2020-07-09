LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Thursday morning is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
According to LVMPD, the crash occurred near Fremont Street Bruce Streets.
Please avoid the area of Fremont/Bruce as LVMPD Traffic is investigating a motorcycle v car fatal crash. This is LVMPD's 47th traffic fatality in 2020. pic.twitter.com/jdv9BTL8M1— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) July 9, 2020
No additional information was provided.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers continue to investigate.
According to police, this is LVMPD's 47th traffic fatality in 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
