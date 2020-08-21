LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle Friday morning in the west valley.
According to police, the collision involved a Nissan sedan near Alta Drive and Sky Vista Drive.
Currently investigating a single vehicle collision involving a Nissan sedan near Alta Dr. and Sky Vista Dr. One person was pronounced deceased on scene.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 21, 2020
Please avoid the area as this #fatal investigation is on going. @LVMPD_Traffic @LVMPD_Summerlin pic.twitter.com/cfW6gmAsC7
One person was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.
No additional information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.