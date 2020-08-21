Fatal crash in west valley

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash Friday morning near Sky Vista and Alta.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle Friday morning in the west valley.

According to police, the collision involved a Nissan sedan near Alta Drive and Sky Vista Drive.

One person was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

No additional information was provided.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.