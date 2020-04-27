LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the east valley Monday night.
Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. on April 27 to Tropicana Avenue and Morris, near Nellis Boulevard. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Gordon said the pedestrian was crossing Tropicana at Morris when they were hit by a red or orange SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they died.
Tropicana is closed in both directions from Sacks to Nellis, avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.