LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the east valley Monday night.

Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. on April 27 to Tropicana Avenue and Morris, near Nellis Boulevard. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Gordon said the pedestrian was crossing Tropicana at Morris when they were hit by a red or orange SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. 

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

Tropicana is closed in both directions from Sacks to Nellis, avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

