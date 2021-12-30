LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred in the 10600 block of Pabco Road at approximately 6:51 a.m.
The crash involved a Toyota Tacoma and a Ford Mustang. Two people have been transported to UMC Trauma while one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was not immediately clear which vehicle the individuals were in.
This is an ongoing investigation.
