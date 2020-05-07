Russell/Fort Apache

Las Vegas police investigate a crash at Russell and Fort Apache Roads on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Lee Ortlieb/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is working a fatal crash Thursday morning near Russell and Fort Apache Roads.

According to police, the crash involves a white van and a silver Honda. One person has been transported to UMC Trauma, police said.

Initially, LVMPD said the crash resulted in critical injuries. Around 12 p.m., LVMPD advised the person taken to UMC died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

