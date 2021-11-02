LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles near S. Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway early Tuesday morning.
The intersection of Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Valley Parkway north are both shutdown due to debris from the crash, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release. The incident was reported about 5 a.m.
LVMPD's traffic bureau and fatal detail are investigating. There was no estimate for when roads would be cleared.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.