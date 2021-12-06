LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon involving a box truck.
According to police, the crash involves a box truck and a van near Polaris Avenue and West Tropicana.
One person has been pronounced deceased, according to police.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, as police say Tropicana is shut down in the area while the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.