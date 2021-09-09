LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigated a fatal crash near West Flamingo and Lindell Roads Thursday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the intersection of West Flamingo and Lindell Roads for a crash involving two-vehicles around 10:49 a.m.
A 2004 Nissan 350Z collided with a 2005 Toyota Rav4 that was making a left turn, police said. The driver of the of the Toyota Rav4 was ejected and not wearing a seat belt, according to police.
The driver of the Toyota Rav4 was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, but later died at the hospital, police said.
The driver of the Nissan 350Z suffered minor injuries, according to police. Impairment is not suspected in the crash, however speed is a contributing factor, police said.
The driver's death marked the 92nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2021. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.
