LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a deadly crash involving a RTC bus and scooter Tuesday night.
According to police, officers responded to a crash near Boulder Highway and Indios around 10:07 p.m. involving a RTC bus and a two-wheel scooter.
The bus was traveling South on Boulder Highway and collided with the scooter South of Indios, police said.
Police said the person riding the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boulder Highway was closed in both directions between Indios and Flamingo while police conducted their investigation.
The Clark Coroner's Office will release the identity of the scooter rider once next of kin has been notified.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
