LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred near Flamingo and Jones.
Police said the crash involves a shuttle bus and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.
Please avoid the area as the investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/F5IAeHq9Rl
Police ask motorists to avoid the area as the investigation is still ongoing.
