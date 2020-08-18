LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the northeast valley.
According to police, the crash happened near North Nellis Boulevard and Judson Avenue. This is near Nellis and Carey around 9:45 p.m.
Nellis is closed between Lake Mead and Carey. Judson is closed between Lamont and Betty Lane.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
