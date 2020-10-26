LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in the central valley.
According to LVMPD spokesman Larry Hadfield, the incident was reported about 8:56 a.m. at Sahara and Decatur.
The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center Trauma, where they were pronounced deceased.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to Hadfield.
Sahara and Decatur remains closed while police investigate.
No additional information was available.
