LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in the east valley.

The crash, which involves a motorcycle and a sedan, occurred near Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, police said.

Las Vegas police advised of the following road closures in the area while they investigate: Eastbound Sahara – East of Nellis Boulevard and westbound Sahara – east of Winterwood.

