LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in the east valley.
The crash, which involves a motorcycle and a sedan, occurred near Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, police said.
Las Vegas police advised of the following road closures in the area while they investigate: Eastbound Sahara – East of Nellis Boulevard and westbound Sahara – east of Winterwood.
Currently investigating a fatal collision near Sahara and Winterwood involving a motorcycle and a sedan. Expect road closures in the area as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/5vRoct7Mgp— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 5, 2021
