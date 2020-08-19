LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police are investigating a fatal crash in the northeast valley. The crash happened near Nellis and Washington
According to police, the crash happened near Nellis and Washington and involved three vehicles and motorcycle.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.
Nellis is closed between Harris Avenue and Sandra Road and Washington is closed between Marion Drive and North Ringe Lane.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and to expect delays.
(2) comments
Three vehicles and motorcycle. Are all the editors still hiding at home due to the Chinese virus?
Motorcycles rarely win against cars.
