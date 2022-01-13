Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a fatal crash in Summerlin on Thursday night.
On Jan. 13 about 7:23 p.m., police were called to Rampart Boulevard and Tournament Hills Drive for a crash involving two vehicles.
One vehicle was a 1990s Toyota Camry driven by a man in his 50s and the other, a newer Chevrolet truck, had four occupants.
Lt. Bret Ficklin said on scene the truck was leaving Bruce Trent Park to go southbound on Rampart when it crossed the path of the Camry, which caused the Camry to hit the middle of the truck.
The man in the Camry was taken to University Medical Center where he died. The occupants of the truck, a woman and three teens, were taken to Summerlin Hospital to get checked out precautionarily.
The driver who died will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.