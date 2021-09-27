LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning in the southwest valley.
According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened about 3:54 a.m. near Durango and Windmill.
Police said that the driver of a Ford Ranger was pronounced deceased on scene.
Closures remain in the area while police investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.