Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southwest valley

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southwest valley Monday morning. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning in the southwest valley.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened about 3:54 a.m. near Durango and Windmill.

Police said that the driver of a Ford Ranger was pronounced deceased on scene.

Closures remain in the area while police investigate.

