LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Tuesday night were on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in the northwest valley. 

Officers responded about 7 p.m. on June 4 to a residential neighborhood near Grand Teton and Buffalo drives. Metro police listed the address of the crash on the 7000 block of Certitude Avenue.

Police said a vehicle collided with a motorcycle, and the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.

