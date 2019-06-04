LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Tuesday night were on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in the northwest valley.
Officers responded about 7 p.m. on June 4 to a residential neighborhood near Grand Teton and Buffalo drives. Metro police listed the address of the crash on the 7000 block of Certitude Avenue.
Police said a vehicle collided with a motorcycle, and the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.
FOX5 has a crew on the way, check back for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.