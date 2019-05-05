LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the east valley on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Rappahanock Street and East Hacienda Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard, about 11:42 a.m., Metro Police Lt. Chris Holmes said.
The accident involved a motorcyclist, according to Holmes.
Police said two people, a driver and a passenger, were inside a vehicle that was involved in the accident. However, family members later said a woman was driving and her son arrived at the accident after.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
