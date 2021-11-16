LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a deadly crash Tuesday night near downtown involving a moped.
According to police, officers responded to the area of East Oakey Boulevard and Fremont Street around 6:39 p.m. for a crash involving a car and moped.
The rider of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
