LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash east of the Strip Friday morning.
According to police, the incident involves a truck and a utility pole on Sands Avenue between Koval and Paradise.
Roads are closed in the area while police investigate.
#BREAKING We are investigating a deadly crash involving a truck and utility pole just east of the #Strip on Sands Ave, between Koval and Paradise. Roads are shutdown in the area. Traffic delays can be expected. pic.twitter.com/AW5JMZrRr6— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 13, 2021
