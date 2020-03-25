LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal pedestrian versus vehicle crash in the area of south Sloan Lane and east Charleston Boulevard.
Sloan is closed in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
