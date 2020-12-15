LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon near Eastern and Bonanza.
According to police, one pedestrian was killed and two juveniles were transported to University Medical Center (UMC) with non-life threatening injuries.
Police advised that the intersection will be closed while officers investigate.
The LVMPD is investigating a fatal collision at the intersection of Eastern and Bonanza. One pedestrian was killed and two juveniles were transported to UMC with non-life threatening injuries. The intersection is closed until the conclusion of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/LkCEUQVqar— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 15, 2020
