LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating after a shooting in the east valley Tuesday night.
At 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was riding his bike near Clifford Street and Japan Way when a group of juveniles approached him, Metro said. Without provocation, one of the juveniles pulled out a handgun and fired, shooting the man on the bike twice.
The victim was taken to UMC with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. No suspects were in custody.
