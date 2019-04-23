0423 HOMICIDE 5500 MT. VISTA STREET RAW LMA_frame_6747.jpg

5500 Mountain Vista St. (Luis Marquez)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homicide detectives were investigating a homicide in the east valley Tuesday morning.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a person called Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to report someone bleeding and unconscious near a vehicle in a parking lot at 5500 Mountain Vista St., Metro said.

Officers arrived and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased, police said.

