LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homicide detectives were investigating a homicide in the east valley Tuesday morning.
Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a person called Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to report someone bleeding and unconscious near a vehicle in a parking lot at 5500 Mountain Vista St., Metro said.
Officers arrived and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased, police said.
