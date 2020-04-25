LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said officers were on scene of a domestic violence call turned barricade situation in the northwest valley on Saturday night.
Officers were called about 6 p.m. to the 8000 block of Sewards Bluff Avenue, near Durango Drive and Gowan Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Young.
"It appears to be domestic violence related," Lt. Young said.
SWAT was notified to respond. Lt. Young said this is a developing situation.
Check back for updates.
