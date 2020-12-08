LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man believed to be homeless who was found Monday morning near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police have classified the incident as a homicide investigation after detectives found injuries that appeared to be stab wounds.
On Dec.7 around 8:23 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Boulder Highway for a report of an injured person. Arriving officers located an unresponsive homeless male behind a bush in the desert area, police say.
Medical responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
