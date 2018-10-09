LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives were investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Officers responded to the home on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street, just before 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.
A 1-year-old baby was found unresponsive, police said. The baby was taken to Sunrise Hospital and was pronounced dead.
It was not known if anyone was arrested. No other details were immediately available. This is an on-going investigation.
