LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a death in the east valley Wednesday night.
According to police, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on the 5000 Block of Sagelyn Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Broadbent Boulevard on Dec. 15.
Police said a witness heard several gunshots. It wasn't immediately clear if a shooting happened.
Officers found a person dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
