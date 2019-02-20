LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police began investigating a death Tuesday, possibly caused by hazardous material.
Police said investigators found the potentially deadly substance ricin inside a west valley apartment this week. The discovery prompted a lock down in a neighborhood near of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard.
Investigators cleared the area of any possible threats.
The Clark County Coroner identified the man who died as 36-year-old Matthew Friedman of Las Vegas. His cause of death was not released but police said it initially appeared to be a suicide.
First responders found Friedman on the couch with a hypodermic needle, syringe and a spoon with heroin on it, police said.
Metro Police also said he left a suicide note, and he wrote about a hatred for the world and a longing for death.
Investigators found a bag of red castor beans which are used to make ricin. They said it was in a crushed, powdery form, similar to kitty litter.
"You've seen it as an agent used to assassinate people in other governments. If ingested it can be lethal," Dr. Joseph Iser with the Southern Nevada Health District said.
"There is no public health threat. There is no releasable ricin that anyone should be worried about," he said.
Investigators said the threat was contained to Friedman’s apartment and that the substance was not airborne.
Police were trying to find out where Friedman bought the castor beans. They said his roommate has been cooperating with police.
