LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide at a Motel 6 near the Las Vegas Strip on Friday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a reported domestic violence call around 2:40 p.m. at a motel in the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Koval Lane, on May 7.
According to police, officers located a Black woman in a stairwell suffering from a stab wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.
Lt. Richard Myers said a person of interest was seen leaving the area on foot north of the motel. Myers described the person of interest as Black man in his mid-20s and approximately 6' tall.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman, along with her manner of death once next of kin has been notified.
